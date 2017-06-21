Wanted: Suspect On The Run After Woman Found Dead In His Car

DETROIT (WWJ) – Citizens are asked to immediately dial 911 if they encounter a man wanted in a fatal stabbing.
According to Detroit police, 37-year-old Demetrius Montgomery parked his fed Ford Flex in the 6400 block of Colfax, late Sunday night.
Inside of the vehicle, police found the body of a 30-year-old woman. Her name was not immediately released.
Police say Montgomery fled from the area in a black 2007 GMC Yukon, with Michigan license plate #DRR6262. Investigators believe he may be headed to Alabama.
He is described by police as a black male with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees this wanted man is urged not to approach him, but to dial 911.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide detectives at 313-596-2260 or 313-596-1616. Citizens may remain anonymous as always by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.