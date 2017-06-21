Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Keeping Police At Bay In Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A barricaded gunman keeping police at bay in Chesterfield Township.

Police arrived at the home in the area of Sugarbush and Baypointe Drive Wednesday afternoon to arrest a man on a felony warrant — “he refused to come out — while the officers were speaking with him he discharged his weapon inside the house — the officers backed away — the home has been secured,” said Police Chief Bradley Kersten.

Police say the area has been secured and “the individuals that are directly related have been removed from their house or asked to stay inside.”

A SWAT team is on site and working to negotiate a surrender without further incident.

