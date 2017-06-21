Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Keeping Police At Bay In Chesterfield Township

June 21, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: barricaded gunman, Chesterfield Twp

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A barricaded gunman keeping police at bay in Chesterfield Township.

Police arrived at the home in the area of Sugarbush and Baypointe Drive Wednesday afternoon to arrest a man on a felony warrant — “he refused to come out — while the officers were speaking with him he discharged his weapon inside the house — the officers backed away — the home has been secured,” said Police Chief Bradley Kersten.

Police say the area has been secured and “the individuals that are directly related have been removed from their house or asked to stay inside.”

A SWAT team is on site and working to negotiate a surrender without further incident.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch