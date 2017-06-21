Men Found Dead In Car Surrounded By Bullets

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for a killer on Detroit’s northwest side this morning after two young men were shot dead.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at a home on Glastonbury near Trojan, in a neighborhood along 8 Mile Road just west of the Southfield Freeway.

2 males in 20s shot dead in car on Glastonbury and Trojan (Southfield Fwy-8 Mile Rd). Neighbors say they heard arguing. No suspects. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/x76Fk8lv9l — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) June 21, 2017

The bodies of two males, a 21-year-old and another in his 20s, were found inside of a Chevy Malibu parked outside of a home. The driver’s Roughly 20 shot markers surrounded the vehicle.

Neighbors told WWJ’s Mike Campbell they heard arguing and then gunshots. Police, however, are saying there was no argument; they’re still not sure what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.