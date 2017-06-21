Michigan Couple Accused Of Sex Crimes To Stand Trial

June 21, 2017 1:00 PM

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) – A western Michigan couple has been ordered to stand trial on allegations they tried to entice their daughter’s teen friends for sex.

A judge has ordered 42-year-olds Anuj and Leslie Chopra of the Hudsonville area bound over for trial in Ottawa County Circuit after their probable-cause hearings regarding various sex crimes concluded Tuesday.

Anuj Chopra is charged with human trafficking after a witness testimony alleges he offered to pay two 16-year-old boys $1,000 if he could film them having sex.

Leslie Chopra is accused of sending obscene materials to minors and using a computer to commit a crime after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages and photos to one of the boys over Snapchat.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio says the charges should be dismissed and that Anuj’s proposition was a joke.

