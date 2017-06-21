CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
NHL And Adidas Unveil New Red Wings Uniforms For 2017-18 Season [PHOTOS]

June 21, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Adidas, Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – The National Hockey League (NHL®) and adidas today unveiled the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys and uniforms for all 31 NHL teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, which will make their on-ice debut with the 2017-18 season.

At the forefront of innovation, design and craftsmanship, the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey takes the hockey uniform system and hockey jersey silhouette to the next level by redefining fit, feel and lightweight construction.

• Lighter – Featuring new cresting materials and construction technology, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey reduces crest weight by up to 46%, while a single layer perforated numbering system reduces number weight by up to 60%, in order to deliver a new jersey that is up to 19% lighter when compared to the current NHL Jersey.

• Cooler – The ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey features adidas Clima® technology in each of the jersey fabrics to deliver breathability and enhanced performance. Combining moisture management technology and a streamlined silhouette to maximize air flow circulation with materials that are up to 133% more permeable than fabrics currently used on ice allows athletes to be cooler.

• Stronger – Constructed for durability, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey fabrics are up to 27% stronger in burst testing and up to 72% tougher in abrasion testing compared to the current NHL jersey.

adidas worked with the Detroit Red Wings to respectfully preserve the Detroit Red Wings’ current uniform identity when moving to the new ADIZERO technology platform.

“Specifically created for elite performance, we’ve designed the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys to deliver advanced innovation and technical design for the world’s best hockey players,” said Dan Near, Head of adidas Hockey. “We build products for the creator athlete. Our mission is to help athletes perform better and we look forward to making our on-ice debut this season with the new Lighter, Cooler, and Stronger adidas Hockey ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys.”

“We’re excited for the fans and players to see the innovation and performance features that adidas put into creating the new jerseys,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer & Executive Vice President. “To play at their highest levels, the game’s greatest players require the best technology and design available, and these adidas jerseys set a new benchmark for performance gear.”

“Adidas is a brand recognized worldwide for innovation and technology investment, creating constant innovation in high performance apparel,” said NHLPA Chief of Global Business Strategies, Sandra Monteiro. “The Players are excited to partner with adidas, creating a new milestone in hockey apparel, bringing edge, innovation and premium design to the game, specifically focused on their performance.”

