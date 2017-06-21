OSU Grad Cuts ‘Ohio’ Into Michigan-Loving Neighbor’s Yard

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The Michigan and Ohio State rivalry just isn’t what it use to be.

In the last 10 years Michigan has only managed to beat “The” Ohio State University one time. That doesn’t make for much of a rivalry, but more so a domination.

Now that Jim Harbaugh is the head coach in Ann Arbor, I would assume that Michigan would start winning some — but so far he is 0-2 against the Buckeyes.

One fan is taking the rivalry to a new level and decided to film every moment of him owning his neighbor.

According to Ty Higgins Facebook page he is an Ohio State graduate and his next door neighbor is a Michigan fan. Ty took advantage of his neighbor while they were out-of-town.

He labeled his video, “My neighbor is a big *ichigan fan. He is out of town this week and asked me to watch over his place. I thought I’d spruce it up a bit! #GOBUCKS (It’s better with audio).”

Higgins took out his lawn mower and cut in the famous “Ohio” that you have seen the Ohio State band make plenty of times into the Michigan loving neighbors yard.

Love or hate Ohio State, you have to appreciate the dedication in this video. Higgins even high stepped to dot the I.