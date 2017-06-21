CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
OSU Grad Cuts ‘Ohio’ Into Michigan-Loving Neighbor’s Yard

June 21, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Michigan, ohio state

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Michigan and Ohio State rivalry just isn’t what it use to be.

In the last 10 years Michigan has only managed to beat “The” Ohio State University one time. That doesn’t make for much of a rivalry, but more so a domination.

Now that Jim Harbaugh is the head coach in Ann Arbor, I would assume that Michigan would start winning some — but so far he is 0-2 against the Buckeyes.

One fan is taking the rivalry to a new level and decided to film every moment of him owning his neighbor.

According to Ty Higgins Facebook page he is an Ohio State graduate and his next door neighbor is a Michigan fan. Ty took advantage of his neighbor while they were out-of-town.

He labeled his video, “My neighbor is a big *ichigan fan. He is out of town this week and asked me to watch over his place. I thought I’d spruce it up a bit! #GOBUCKS (It’s better with audio).”

Higgins took out his lawn mower and cut in the famous “Ohio” that you have seen the Ohio State band make plenty of times into the Michigan loving neighbors yard.

Love or hate Ohio State, you have to appreciate the dedication in this video. Higgins even high stepped to dot the I.

