Part Of Downriver Cemetery To Be Set Aside For Hispanics

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP (AP) – Roman Catholic leaders in southeastern Michigan are dedicating a portion of a cemetery to Hispanics this weekend.
Bishop Arturo Cepeda will lead a Saturday morning Mass at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Brownstown Township, south of Detroit. He’ll also bless a section of the cemetery for Hispanics.
The section will have statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego. There also will be areas to sit and pray.
The events are open to the public. Free bus rides will be available from Holy Redeemer Church in Detroit at 9 a.m. The cemetery is owned by the Detroit Archdiocese.
