1 Dead, 2 Teens Critically Injured As Car Loses Control Speeding Near Construction

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – One person is dead and two others in critical condition Wednesday after a crash involving a car and a minivan in Sterling Heights.
Authorities telling WWJ Newsradio 950 that a car was passing another car in a construction zone going onto the shoulder and lost control — crossing the center line and crashing into the van.
Police state a 22-year-old is dead and two 14-year-old girls are in critical condition and have been taken to area hospitals.
Five people in total were injured — the condition of the other people is not known.
Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.