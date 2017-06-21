1 Dead, 2 Teens Critically Injured As Car Loses Control Speeding Near Construction

June 21, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: construction zone, Fatal Accident, Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – One person is dead and two others in critical condition Wednesday after a crash involving a car and a minivan in Sterling Heights.

Authorities telling WWJ Newsradio 950 that a car was passing another car in a construction zone going onto the shoulder and lost control — crossing the center line and crashing into the van.

Police state a 22-year-old is dead and two 14-year-old girls are in critical condition and have been taken to area hospitals.

Five people in total were injured — the condition of the other people is not known.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch