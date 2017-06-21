CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Pope Meets With NFL Delegation, Urges ‘Culture Of Encounter’

June 21, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: nfl, The Pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has met with an NFL Hall of Fame delegation and urged them to translate values of teamwork and fair play from the football field to the broader community and help build a “culture of encounter.”

Speaking Wednesday during a special audience, Francis said such values help “combat the exaggerated individualism, indifference and injustice that hold us back from living as one human family.”

The soccer-mad pope joked that he is an avid fan of football — but the Argentine kind.

The NFL delegation included Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

Francis recorded a video message on the eve of this year’s Super Bowl in which he repeated his call for sports to encourage a “culture of encounter.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

