Report: Golden Knights To Select Tomas Nosek From Wings

It won’t be Petr Mrazek.

It won’t be Riley Sheahan and it won’t be Xavier Oullet.

When it’s revealed tonight whom the Golden Knights have taken from the Red Wings in the expansion draft, it will reportedly be Tomas Nosek.

Consider that one a surprise.

There was much hand-wringing over Red Wings GM Ken Holland exposing the trio of players mentioned above, particularly in regard to Mrazek. Some fans were truly aghast that Holland could expose a 25-year-old goaltender with considerable potential and an affordable contract.

It all appears to be for naught.

Mrazek will stay and Nosek will head out west.

Nosek, 24, was signed by the Wings as undrafted free agent in 2014. In many ways, he’s a younger, cheaper version of Sheahan: a big, strong center with good defensive awareness. Detroit signed him to a two-year deal last offseason, and he’s set to make $650,000 in 2017.

“His stat line isn’t dazzling, but the coaching staff has confidence in his ability to play defense and be on the right side of the puck,” assistant GM Ryan Martin said at the time. “And he’s a good penalty killer.”

Nosek, listed at 6’3, 210 pounds, appeared in 11 games for the Red Wings toward the end of last season. He scored one goal, his only point to date over his 17-game NHL career.

In 51 games for AHL Grand Rapids last season, Nosek posted 15 goals and 41 points. He added 10 goals and 22 points over 19 games in the playoffs. The Griffins won the Calder Cup.

It is unclear if the Golden Knights intend to use Nosek as a trade chip, perhaps in a pre-arranged deal with another team, or keep him within their organization.

The team’s expansion draft selections, which were submitted to the league this morning at 10, will be revealed during the NHL Award Show tonight.