Sketch Released Of Suspect Who Shot Into Car, Injuring Teen

June 21, 2017 9:55 AM

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Investigators are looking for help to find a man who shot into a car, injuring a teen in Romulus.

romulus sketch Sketch Released Of Suspect Who Shot Into Car, Injuring Teen

(Photo: Michigan State Police via Crime Stoppers)

The suspect, seen in a composite sketch by Michigan State Police, is wanted on a charge of felonious assault in connection with the incident at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

According to Crime Stoppers, four young teens were sitting in a car when a lone man in a smaller, newer-model silver vehicle shot at them. A 13-year-old was injured by a bullet that entered the backseat.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen on the entrance ramp to westbound I-94, from northbound Wayne Rd. in Romulus.

The suspect is described as white male, 25 to 30 years old with a medium to heavy build and a scraggly thin beard. He was wearing a baseball hat with an unknown white logo on the front.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who knows anything about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

 

