Spartans Announce Football Series With Boston College

June 21, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Boston College, Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Athletics Director Mark Hollis announced Wednesday that the Spartans have signed a contract for a home-and-home series with Boston College.

The Spartans will kick off the two-game series with Boston College on Sept. 21, 2024, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Eagles will make the return trip to East Lansing to face MSU in Spartan Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

MSU and Boston College last met in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando, with the Eagles coming away with a 24-21 victory. The 2025 game will mark the first time the two schools will meet in Spartan Stadium since MSU defeated BC, 25-21, on Sept. 30, 1995. Overall, Boston College leads the all-time series, 4-1-1, with the first meeting dating back all the way to 1935.

FUTURE MICHIGAN STATE NONCONFERENCE GAMES

2018
Sept. 1: UTAH STATE
Sept. 8: at Arizona State
Sept. 29: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2019
Aug. 31: TULSA
Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE

2020
Sept. 12: at BYU
Sept. 19: TOLEDO
Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)

ADDITIONAL FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES
Sept. 18, 2021: at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 17, 2022: at Boise State
Sept. 16, 2023: BOISE STATE
Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College
Sept. 20, 2025: BOSTON COLLEGE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch