Spartans Announce Football Series With Boston College

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Athletics Director Mark Hollis announced Wednesday that the Spartans have signed a contract for a home-and-home series with Boston College.
The Spartans will kick off the two-game series with Boston College on Sept. 21, 2024, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Eagles will make the return trip to East Lansing to face MSU in Spartan Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
MSU and Boston College last met in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando, with the Eagles coming away with a 24-21 victory. The 2025 game will mark the first time the two schools will meet in Spartan Stadium since MSU defeated BC, 25-21, on Sept. 30, 1995. Overall, Boston College leads the all-time series, 4-1-1, with the first meeting dating back all the way to 1935.
FUTURE MICHIGAN STATE NONCONFERENCE GAMES
2018
Sept. 1: UTAH STATE
Sept. 8: at Arizona State
Sept. 29: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2019
Aug. 31: TULSA
Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE
2020
Sept. 12: at BYU
Sept. 19: TOLEDO
Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)
ADDITIONAL FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES
Sept. 18, 2021: at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 17, 2022: at Boise State
Sept. 16, 2023: BOISE STATE
Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College
Sept. 20, 2025: BOSTON COLLEGE