“Transformers: The Last Knight” Wows!

June 21, 2017 7:57 AM By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under: Mark Wahlberg, Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight

DETROIT (WWJ) – The first word that popped into my mind after watching “Transformers: The Last Knight” was “wow” … in all caps! This latest film — which is number five in the franchise — proves that the Transformers universe is still alive and well, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

While the story line could have proven complicated, “The Last Knight” does an excellent job tying together different time periods: the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, Merlin the Magician, and Nazi Germany. And the story also brings everything together to the present time.

In Transformers number five, there’s an all-out battle for survival: humans and transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) is again being pursued by the authorities, but there are also some talented newcomers to this Transformers film: Laura Haddock portrays a beautiful brainiac who’s key to Earth’s survival; Jerrod Carmichael stars as Jimmy, a young man who’s hired by Yeager to work in a salvage yard; and 15-year-old Isabela Moner portrays Izabella “with a z”, who lands unexpectedly in Yeager’s life.

tf5 00034rc 1cc Transformers: The Last Knight Wows!

Left to right: Isabela Moner plays Izabella and Jerrod Carmichael plays Jimmy in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures.

This movie is 2-1/2 hours of nothing but non-stop action, excitement, surprises and amazing special effects.

If you’re from the Metro Detroit area, you’ll get a kick out of the scenes featuring local landmarks, such as the Pontiac Silverdome, downtown Detroit and the Renaissance Center, the Fisher Building and the old Packard Plant.

I thought the movie was excellent and I absolutely loved every minute of it! I’m even going to go so far as to say this is one of the best Transformers movies ever, and I’ve loved them all! If Director Michael Bay doesn’t return to helm the next episode, he’ll surely be missed.

tf5 00050rlc Transformers: The Last Knight Wows!

Left to right: Mark Wahlberg and Director/Executive Producer Michael Bay on the set of TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures.

See you at the movies!

Be sure to tune in to WWJ Newsradio 950 every Friday for my weekly look at the movies with Midday Anchor Jackie Paige.

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

Member:
Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA)
Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS)
African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)

