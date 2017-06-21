WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. Taking Leave Of Absence From Huskers

June 21, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Keyshawn Johnson Jr., nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is taking a leave of absence from the Cornhuskers this fall.

Johnson on June 9 was ticketed for marijuana possession after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room. The four-star recruit from Calabasas, California, enrolled early and went through spring practice.

Johnson’s father, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, told the Omaha World-Herald that he wants his son to “mature” before hopefully returning to Nebraska in January.

Huskeronline.com first reported Johnson’s departure on Tuesday night, and coach Mike Riley confirmed in a text to the World-Herald that Johnson left the team. An athletic department spokesman, in response to a request for comment on Wednesday, referred The Associated Press to the Johnson family’s comments.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

