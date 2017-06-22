5 Energy Efficiency Tips For Small Businesses

Small businesses are always looking for ways to save money and add to their bottom line. One of the biggest hidden expenses for small businesses is energy costs. Below are six simple tips that will help your company save on electricity.

Weather The Weather

One of the most significant energy costs for small businesses is heating and air conditioning. Make sure you are monitoring your thermostat and not using your air systems any more than is necessary. Heating your office is necessary in the winter, but the savings can add up if you lower your thermostat a few degrees. You can also install a programmable thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature during off-hours.

Feel The Features

Energy saving features are typically available with your heating and air-conditioning systems. Find out how these work and make use of them at all times. The same holds true for printers, microwaves and anything else that requires electricity in order to be in running order. Use timers that will automatically shut off your devices, lights and energy sources at fixed times so they are not running overnight.

Computer Hibernation

If you don’t know how to hibernate your computer, learn fast. The big picture is to save all your work just before you stop using your machine and then switch your computer to hibernate mode. You can do this when you go to lunch, when you leave for the day, and when you’re off on the weekends. It is a small way to make a big difference when it comes to your office’s energy usage.

Be Efficient

Opting to invest in equipment that is energy efficient is not only environmentally responsible, but doing so will save you big bucks in the long run. Especially if it’s time to replace your old appliance, upgrade to an ENERGY STAR®-certified device for that new air-conditioner or printer.

Lights Out

When you reach the end of the work day, do you and your colleagues close up shop in the most energy efficient way possible? You can do so by manually turning off every light in the work place. That means in every area, including the bathroom, a space that is sometimes neglected when it comes to using that on and off switch. Better yet, install occupancy sensor room-lighting controls that will shut off lights automatically when no one is in the office.

For more information on how to save on your small business energy costs, visit http://dteenergy.com/savenow.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse Detroit.