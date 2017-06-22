Another Round With Wojo: Tigers In Midst Of Long Season, Dating Porn Stars And More

(97.1 The Ticket) Bob Wojnowski of 97.1 The Ticket and his partners in podcast crime Evan Jankens and Will Burchfield pepper this week’s chat with actual sports talk. No mom panties, no dads who c-block, no gin and tonics.

They talked Tigers, Yankees, Jim Leyland, the New York Rangers and more.

“The Ausmus thing is coming to a head,” Wojo pronounced. “I don’t see an escape route for this team this year.”

But then the wormhole prevailed and they wandered into an essential dating question: Could you date a porn star? The boys say no.

“I want to bring her home to mom and dad,” Burchfield said. Has he ever brought someone home to mom and dad? No. But he was the proud owner of possibly the geekiest watch program of all time. And it’s possible he stands for the national anthem while at home alone.

Also, it’s very possible that Wojo loved Brady Hoke. Don’t tell Jim Harbaugh.