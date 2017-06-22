After ‘I Do’: Struggling With Post-Wedding Blues

DETROIT (WWJ) – More than two million couples get married every year in this country.

While brides-to-be are focused on things like their gown and flowers they may not be prepared for post-wedding blues says WWJ health reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

Research shows that one in 10 women suffer from some degree of post wedding depression following their big day.

Birmingham Maple Clinic family therapist Lori Edelson says it’s important when you’re planning the wedding to think beyond the wedding. “Think about your life afterward.”

“It’s an interesting phenomenon,” says Edelson. “And they feel like I’ve spent the last year waiting for this wonderful thing — devoting all of my attention to it and now what’s left? There’s nothing there.”

“All this preoccupation that has had this incredibly heightened sense of importance for the last approximately year is over and it’s over suddenly, and what we find is mood can be affected.”

So how can you avoid post wedding blues?

“Think about your future life together and make plans for how you want to live your life together. Set some identifiable goals and objectives for your future that you can look forward to.”

It’s a good idea to communicate your feelings with your spouse.

Edelson says if you continue to have symptoms of depression such as feelings of sadness or loss of interest in activities that you used to like for more than a month it’s time to see an expert.

Post-wedding depression is equal opportunity — it can affect grooms as well.

“You can see both extremes,” says Edelson.

Grooms can experience post wedding depression, but it depends how involved they’ve been in the wedding. The more involved the greater the chance.

Parents of the couple can also experience it.

What’s important is to talk about how your feeling and know that you’re not alone and seek therapy if necessary says Edelson.