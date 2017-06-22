CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

6 Simple Tips To Avoid Problems With Canada Geese

June 22, 2017 2:56 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Love them or hate them, we’ve all heard the familiar honk of geese on a summer morning.

canada goslings 6 Simple Tips To Avoid Problems With Canada Geese

(Photo: Michigan DNR)

Perhaps one of the most recognizable birds in Michigan is the large, regal-looking Canada goose. Once a rare sight in the Great Lakes State, Canada geese now are very plentiful in the state, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says, so plentiful that some people tend to think of them as pests.

With that in mind, the DNR wants to remind Michiganders that — with a little patience, understanding and perseverance — homeowners can learn to respect and appreciate these beautiful birds

These six simple tips can help keep geese away from your yard:  

  • Make your yard less attractive to geese by allowing the grass to grow long and refrain from fertilizing or watering it.
  • Use scare tactics like bird-scare balloons, loud noises and mylar tape to make unwanted geese leave the area.
  • Apply repellents to the lawn to deter geese from feeding on the grass. Grape concentrate is useful for yards and turf.
  • In June and July, Canada geese are unable to fly because they are molting. Construct a temporary barrier between your yard and the water to keep flightless geese out.
  • Do not feed Canada geese. Artificial feeding can habituate them as well as harm their digestive system. Bread products are not beneficial to waterfowl survival.
  • Be aware of your surroundings when visiting parks and areas near water. Canada geese are protective of their nests and hatchlings. Do not disturb them or get too close.

Because they are so abundant, the DNR says many would never suspect that the giant Canada goose subspecies nearly was extinct in the 1950s because of unregulated overhunting and wetland habitat loss.

In recent years, the giant Canada goose has experienced population explosions in areas throughout North America due, in part, to the success of wildlife management programs and the adaptability of these birds. In Michigan today, the DNR says number of giant Canada geese counted each spring is well over 300,000. They nest in every Michigan county, but are most common in the southern third of the state, where 78 percent of the goose population is found.

Geese are herbivores and prefer grass shoots, aquatic vegetation, seed heads and various grains. Adult Canada geese have very few predators.

“In general, geese have benefited from the way humans have altered the landscape,” said Holly Vaughn, DNR wildlife communications coordinator. “Canada geese are attracted to areas that provide food, water and protection. Urban and suburban areas with lakes and ponds and neatly manicured lawns offer all the resources that geese need to survive.”

Learn more from the DNR about Canada geese in Michigan at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch