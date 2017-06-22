Detroit Red Wings Release 2017-18 Schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2017-18 schedule for the team’s Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena and 92nd overall in the National Hockey League. The team’s state-of-the-art facility will open its doors for its first NHL regular-season game on Thursday, Oct. 5 versus the Minnesota Wild. Little Caesars Arena will host 17 weekend home games (five Fridays, seven Saturdays and five Sundays), spanning all the way until the regular-season finale at home on Saturday, April 7 against the New York Islanders.

This season’s 82-game slate includes four games against each Atlantic Division rival (28 games), three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 15 Western Conference foes (30 games).

Detroit will start a four-game road trip following their Little Caesars Arena home opener, including their first-ever game against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 13 at T-Mobile Arena. The contest is the second leg of the first of 12 back-to-back sets during the 2017-18 campaign, after 17 such instances in 2016-17. The Red Wings will wait longer to welcome the Golden Knights to Detroit, as Vegas’ lone trip to the Motor City this season will be Thursday, March 8.

After hosting five games among the Red Wings’ first 17 of the season, the on-ice action at Little Caesars Arena will be in full swing starting on Saturday, Nov. 11 (Columbus Blue Jackets) for the busiest home stretch of the season, featuring a span of 13 home games over a 15-game period through Friday, Dec. 15 (Toronto Maple Leafs). The Red Wings will play five consecutive home games twice in that stretch – matching the longest homestand of the season – from Nov. 11-22 and Dec. 5-15. The heavy home schedule continues after the holiday season, as a four-game road trip from Dec. 19-27 precedes the team’s third and final five-game homestand from Dec. 29-Jan. 7, capping off a period of 18-of-24 games at Little Caesars Arena.

Special nights on the 2017-18 docket include a home Halloween game (Tuesday, Oct. 31) against the Arizona Coyotes and the return of the Red Wings’ traditional New Year’s Eve home game (Sunday, Dec. 31) versus the defending Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit has secured a win in each of its last four Halloween games, showing an all-time record of 11-7-4-0, and have won nine of its last 12 NYE games for a 35-24-8-1 all-time mark.

A road-heavy second-half schedule affords the Red Wings a four-game homestand from Feb. 18-24 prior to two season-long five-game road trips (Feb. 25-March 6 and March 9-18), which comprise the bulk of a stretch that will see Detroit play just three home games (March 8 vs. Vegas, March 20 vs. Philadelphia and March 22 vs. Washington) over 15 games between Feb. 25-March 26. Following that stretch, the Red Wings will wrap up the 2017-18 campaign with four of six games back at Little Caesars Arena, including the final two games of the regular season on Thursday, April 5 vs. Montreal and Saturday, April 7 vs. New York Islanders.

DETROIT RED WINGS

2017-18 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE DAY SITE TIME (ET)

September 19 Tue. at Boston TD Garden 7:00

20 Wed. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 7:00

21 Thu. at Chicago United Center 8:30

23 Sat. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena 7:00

25 Mon. PITTSBURGH Little Caesars Arena 7:30

28 Thu. CHICAGO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

29 Fri. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

30 Sat. at Toronto TBD 7:00

2017-18 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE DAY SITE TIME (ET)

October 5 Thu. MINNESOTA Little Caesars Arena 7:30

7 Sat. at Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre 7:00

10 Tue. at Dallas American Airlines Center 8:30

12 Thu. at Arizona Gila River Arena 10:00

13 Fri. at Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10:30

16 Mon. TAMPA BAY Little Caesars Arena 7:30

18 Wed. at Toronto Air Canada Centre 7:30

20 Fri. WASHINGTON Little Caesars Arena 7:30

22 Sun. VANCOUVER Little Caesars Arena 7:00

24 Tue. at Buffalo KeyBank Center 7:00

26 Thu. at Tampa Bay Amalie Arena 7:30

28 Sat. at Florida BB&T Center 7:00

31 Tue. ARIZONA Little Caesars Arena 7:30

November 2 Thu. at Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre 7:30

5 Sun. at Edmonton Rogers Place 4:00

6 Mon. at Vancouver Rogers Arena 10:00

9 Thu. at Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome 9:00

11 Sat. COLUMBUS Little Caesars Arena 7:00

15 Wed. CALGARY Little Caesars Arena 7:30

17 Fri. BUFFALO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

19 Sun. COLORADO Little Caesars Arena 6:00

22 Wed. EDMONTON Little Caesars Arena 7:00

24 Fri. at NY Rangers Madison Square Garden 7:00

25 Sat. NEW JERSEY Little Caesars Arena 7:00

28 Tue. LOS ANGELES Little Caesars Arena 7:30

30 Thu. MONTREAL Little Caesars Arena 7:30

December 2 Sat. at Montreal Bell Centre 7:00

5 Tue. WINNIPEG Little Caesars Arena 7:30

9 Sat. ST. LOUIS Little Caesars Arena 3:00

11 Mon. FLORIDA Little Caesars Arena 7:30

13 Wed. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena 8:00

15 Fri. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

19 Tue. at NY Islanders Barclays Center 7:00

20 Wed. at Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 8:00

23 Sat. at Boston TD Garden 1:00

27 Wed. at New Jersey Prudential Center 7:00

29 Fri. NY RANGERS Little Caesars Arena 7:30

31 Sun. PITTSBURGH Little Caesars Arena 7:00

January 3 Wed. OTTAWA Little Caesars Arena 7:30

5 Fri. FLORIDA Little Caesars Arena 7:30

7 Sun. TAMPA BAY Little Caesars Arena 7:00

13 Sat. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 1:00

14 Sun. at Chicago United Center 7:00

16 Tue. DALLAS Little Caesars Arena 7:30

20 Sat. CAROLINA Little Caesars Arena 7:00

22 Mon. at New Jersey Prudential Center 7:00

23 Tue. PHILADELPHIA Little Caesars Arena 7:30

25 Thu. CHICAGO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

31 Wed. SAN JOSE Little Caesars Arena 8:00

February 2 Fri. at Carolina PNC Arena 7:00

3 Sat. at Florida BB&T Center 7:00

6 Tue. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena 7:30

9 Fri. at NY Islanders Barclays Center 7:00

11 Sun. at Washington Verizon Center 3:00

13 Tue. ANAHEIM Little Caesars Arena 7:30

15 Thu. at Tampa Bay Amalie Arena 7:30

17 Sat. at Nashville Bridgestone Arena 8:00

18 Sun. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena 7:00

20 Tue. NASHVILLE Little Caesars Arena 7:30

22 Thu. BUFFALO Little Caesars Arena 7:30

24 Sat. CAROLINA Little Caesars Arena 7:00

25 Sun. at NY Rangers Madison Square Garden 7:00

28 Wed. at St. Louis Scottrade Center 8:00

March 2 Fri. at Winnipeg Bell MTS Place 8:00

4 Sun. at Minnesota Xcel Energy Arena 7:30

6 Tue. at Boston TD Garden 7:00

8 Thu. VEGAS Little Caesars Arena 7:30

9 Fri. at Columbus Nationwide Arena 7:00

12 Mon. at San Jose SAP Center 10:30

15 Thu. at Los Angeles STAPLES Center 10:30

16 Fri. at Anaheim Honda Center 10:00

18 Sun. at Colorado Pepsi Center 3:00

20 Tue. PHILADELPHIA Little Caesars Arena 7:30

22 Thu. WASHINGTON Little Caesars Arena 7:30

24 Sat. at Toronto Air Canada Centre 7:00

26 Mon. at Montreal Bell Centre 7:30

27 Tue. PITTSBURGH Little Caesars Arena 7:30

29 Thu. at Buffalo KeyBank Center 7:00

31 Sat. OTTAWA Little Caesars Arena 2:00

April 3 Tue. at Columbus Nationwide Arena 7:00

5 Thu. MONTREAL Little Caesars Arena 7:30

7 Sat. NY ISLANDERS Little Caesars Arena 7:00