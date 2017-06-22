CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Donald Trump Pulls The Ultimate Golf Faux Pas; Driving His Cart On The Green [VIDEO]

June 22, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Golf

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

This post features Donald Trump, but it’s not about politics, it’s about golf etiquette.

Anyone and everyone who has ever played the sport knows that you can’t drive the golf cart near the green. Every course has the same rule, assuming even those owned by President Donald Trump.

Bedminster is home to Trump National Golf Club in Somerset County, New Jersey. That’s where he was playing a nice round of golf and made the ultimate golf faux pas, he is seen driving around his cart on the green.

I understand it’s his course and he can do what he wants, when he wants but come on, you have to respect the game still.

This video appears to be recent as his cart says “President Trump” on the front of his cart and he is wearing the popular “Make America Great Again” hat.

As Trump pulls up he’s asked about how his round is going in which he replied, “good until this hole,” the President said laughing.

