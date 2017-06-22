Donald Trump Pulls The Ultimate Golf Faux Pas; Driving His Cart On The Green [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

This post features Donald Trump, but it’s not about politics, it’s about golf etiquette.

Anyone and everyone who has ever played the sport knows that you can’t drive the golf cart near the green. Every course has the same rule, assuming even those owned by President Donald Trump.

Bedminster is home to Trump National Golf Club in Somerset County, New Jersey. That’s where he was playing a nice round of golf and made the ultimate golf faux pas, he is seen driving around his cart on the green.

I understand it’s his course and he can do what he wants, when he wants but come on, you have to respect the game still.

This video appears to be recent as his cart says “President Trump” on the front of his cart and he is wearing the popular “Make America Great Again” hat.

As Trump pulls up he’s asked about how his round is going in which he replied, “good until this hole,” the President said laughing.