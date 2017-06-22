Flint ‘Terror’ Stabbing Exposes Flaw In Airport Security: Where Should Passenger Screenings Start? The Front Door?

FLINT (WWJ) – A 49-year-old Canadian man who attacked a police officer with a knife at a Michigan airport didn’t have to pass through a single security checkpoint before committing the act.

Amor M. Ftouhi, of Quebec, spent nearly 45 minutes wandering Bishop International Airport in Flint before stabbing Lieutenant Jeff Neville with a 12-inch knife that had an 8-inch serrated blade. Never once did he walk through a metal detector and never once was he approached by security staff.

“He spent a little time on the first level, then he went upstairs,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge David Gelios. “He spent some time in the restaurant up there and then he came out. He was carrying baggage. He went into a restroom, he spent a little time in the restroom, dropped both bags and came out, pulled out a knife, yelled ‘Allahu akbar,’ and stabbed Lieutenant Neville in the neck.”

“Allahu akbar,” is the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Ftouhi, a dual citizen of Canada and Tunisia, also said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.” The stabbing is being investigated as an act of terrorism with Ftouhi as a lone-wolf attacker.

“Suffice it to say, he has a hatred for the United States and a variety of other things which in part motivated him towards coming to the airport to conduct this act of violence,” said Gelios.

Ftouhi arrived in America on Friday, June 16, entering the U.S. legally through Champlain, New York. Five days later he arrived in Flint. The FBI says they don’t believe he was on any kind of “watch list.”

The attack happened outside of a security screening area, leading many to wonder if the security perimeter had been tighter at Bishop International Airport, could this attack have been prevented? Airport Director Craig Williams dodged the question when asked if metal detectors could be installed at the front doors and around the baggage claim areas.

“Certainly security is a top priority of the airport and all of our aviation partners,” Williams said. “I’m really not in a position to make a policy comment on what kind of security makes sense at what level, but certainly we take it seriously, our officers and for everybody on our staff, it’s a top priority.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, of Michigan, who serves on the Homeland Security Committee, says increasing airport security is something lawmakers are seriously considering.

“We definitely have to look at how we are screening passengers and whether or not you need to screen them earlier,” Peters told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “We’re finding that there is certainly more attacks occurring in what are called the non-sanitized areas that are prior before going through screening and so that creates some vulnerabilities.”

Even if lawmakers decide on increasing airport security, implementing the changes would be time-consuming — and very costly.

“I’m working on some legislation right now to help airports do some infrastructure improvements to allow the security perimeter to be larger than it is right now,” Peters said. “Some of that could involve physical barriers to prevent a vehicle from driving into people or carrying explosives into that area. It could also mean the presence of armed guards that are patrolling that area more frequently than they do now. So, there’s a variety of things that can be done.”

Ftouhi is charged with committing violence at an airport, which carries a 20-year penalty. More charges could be filed as prosecutors take the case to a grand jury seeking an indictment. He remains in custody until a bond hearing on June 28.

Lt. Neville remains hospitalized in stable condition.