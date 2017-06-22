Hummus Sold At Target, Walmart Recalled Due To Listeria Risk

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hummus sold at Target, Walmart and other grocery retailers has been recalled due to the risk of bacterial contamination.

Tennessee-based House of Thaller is voluntarily recalling selected 10 ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping because an ingredient supplier notified the company that their ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products — which come in 10 ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid were packaged under the following names:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

Hummus Recall (Photo: House of Thaller via FDA.gov)

The products were distributed nationwide from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017. [Check expiration dates and lot codes here].

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women,. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

House of Thaller says none of its other brands or flavor varieties are affected by this recall.”We are dedicated to our customer satisfaction and will be refilling store shelves as quickly as possible,” the company said, in a release.

Customers who have purchased any of the products described should not eat it and throw it away. For a refund, call House of Thaller Customer Service Center, Monday trhough Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 855-215-5142.