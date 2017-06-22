Motorcyclist Killed In Overnight Crash On I-75

BROWNSTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed when his bike crashed on I-75 Downriver.
The accident happened early Thursday morning on southbound I-75 underneath the King Road overpass, just south of the Dix-Toledo exit in Brownstown Township.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
The motorcyclist went down under the overpass and was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed from Dix-Toledo to West Road for several hours as police investigated the scene, but have since reopened to traffic.
The crash remains under investigation.
