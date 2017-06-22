Motorcyclist Killed In Overnight Crash On I-75

June 22, 2017 7:28 AM

BROWNSTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed when his bike crashed on I-75 Downriver.

The accident happened early Thursday morning on southbound I-75 underneath the King Road overpass, just south of the Dix-Toledo exit in Brownstown Township.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

The motorcyclist went down under the overpass and was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed from Dix-Toledo to West Road for several hours as police investigated the scene, but have since reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch