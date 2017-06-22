Convicted Murderer Among Iraqi Natives Facing Deportation

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A man convicted of murder is among 114 Iraqi nationals in the Detroit area rounded up by the U.S. government for deportation.

The Detroit News reports Louis Akrawi served more than 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. He was accused of arranging a shooting that killed an innocent bystander in 1993.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show he has been on parole since February of last year.

The U.S. government wants to deport the 69-year-old Akrawi and others with criminal records now that Iraq is willing to accept them.

Akrawi’s son, Victor Akrawi, says his father has weak knees, bad eyes and works in a coffee shop. He says sending him to Iraq would be “unfair.”

A federal judge said he will make a ruling soon as he considers whether to suspend the deportations while the detainees try to persuade an immigration court to allow them to stay. Judge Mark Goldsmith on Wednesday heard from the government and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Before the hearing a number of people with family members facing deportation along with supporters rallied outside the courthouse.

Sandy Shamoon believes that those deported, including her brother-in-law, will face certain death.

“Once they land they’ll definitely be slaughtered. You have to think about it: Iraq has been destroyed by ISIS and by people just blowing up other people. The people there don’t know nothing about murder, bombs and killing … so once he leaves from here they are going to look at him like ‘you were in America enjoying beautiful freedom – we will definitely slaughter you for the kid you guys killed and everything.”

She said her brother-in-law was convicted on a marijuana charge about 20 years ago and served his time.

Also at the rally was Bloomfield Hills Criminal Defense Attorney Neil Rockind who said, as the grandson of holocaust survivors, he’s familiar with the realities of religious persecution.

“The United States has always been place for people who are persecuted or in fear of persecution can come and be protected, no matter what they’ve done, no matter who they are,” Rockind told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas.

He is concerned for the safety of Iraqi Christians, many who haven’t been back to Iraq for a decade or more, who he says will be sent into the hands of ISIS.

“…They can call it Iraq, but it’s being sent back to ISIS,” Rockind added, calling the idea “unspeakable.”

