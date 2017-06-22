CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Now You Can Ride Detroit’s QLINE For Free All Summer Long

June 22, 2017 9:47 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – All aboard! You can now ride Detroit’s new light rail for free through the entire summer.

Thanks to a contribution from The Kresge Foundation, riders can get free fares on the QLINE until Labor Day, Sept. 4, as officials continue to work through bugs in operation procedures.

During the nine-week extended free fare period, QLINE and its service provider, Transdev, will make specific improvements to the new streetcar service, which opened to the public on May 12.

The QLINE served over 100,000 riders during its first month, with average vehicle wait times of 20 minutes Monday-Saturday and 30 minutes on Sunday. Wait times improved 10 percent during the first month of service, however reducing vehicle wait times and improving the consistency of service is a top priority for M-1 RAIL over the next two months.

“The QLINE holds much promise as an integral piece of a true regional transit system and we are invested in its long-term success,” Kresge President & CEO Rip Rapson said in a statement. “With dozens of summer festivals and activities up and down the Woodward Corridor, our motivation to extend free fares is to expose every city and metro resident to the QLINE. Building a sustainable ridership will enable the streetcar to continue to serve as a positive demonstration project for regional transit.”

Improvements expected to be addressed throughout the summer include:

Station Information Kiosks
M-1 RAIL is working with its real-time transit information provider to improve the accuracy of predicted streetcar arrivals.

Peak / off-peak operations
Additional operators are currently being trained and will be deployed in the coming weeks to allow the full implementation of a four-car service during off-peak operations and a five-car operation during peak service times.

Traffic Policy and Signal Preemption
QLINE operational policies have been revised to limit unnecessary time in traffic along the route. In addition, M-1 RAIL continues to work with MDOT and the City of Detroit to authorize signal priority at select intersections along Woodward Avenue.

Stop Policy
QLINE station stops without passengers boarding or exiting the streetcar will be bypassed. The QLINE will stop at all stations with waiting passengers. It will also stop when onboard passengers push the “stop” button aboard the streetcar, indicating their intention to exit the streetcar.

Reducing Charge Times
The performance of the QLINE’s battery powering system has exceeded expectations, reducing the amount of time needed for vehicle charging along the route. The QLINE will begin to operate approximately 80% off-wire, eliminating approximately three minutes of battery charge time on every roundtrip.

Transit Police Enforcement
New development along Woodward Ave. has continued at an aggressive pace. M-1 RAIL continues to work closely with transit police to enforce policies that keep the QLINE route free of vehicle and construction obstructions.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch