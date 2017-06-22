Packers’ Guion Charged In Hawaii With Intoxicated Driving

June 22, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Green Bay Packers, Letroy Guion

HONOLULU (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion has been charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant in Hawaii.

Honolulu police booking records show Guion was arrested early Wednesday in Waikiki. He was released after posting $500 bail.

Packers spokesman Aaron Popkey said in a statement that the team is aware and will refrain from making further comment because it’s a legal matter.

Guion’s agent, Seth Katz, declined to comment on the arrest. He said Guion was on vacation in Hawaii and Wednesday was his birthday.

Guion started 15 games last season, making 30 tackles. The nine-year veteran agreed to a three-year deal worth $11.25 million in February 2016.

He was suspended without pay by the NFL for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

