‘Pure Brews America’ Back With Season 3 And 16 More Breweries

Fresh off their Michigan Emmy award win (“Best Magazine Program”), the folks behind “Pure Brews America” are set to air eight all new episodes at noon every Saturday in July and August on CBS 62. Not in the Metro Detroit area? “Pure Brews America” airs on ABC in Traverse City/Cadillac, CBS in Grand Rapids, and CW and Fox in Flint and Saginaw — check your local listings.

What’s on tap for season 3? More breweries, 16 in fact will be featured by region from Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Featured Breweries:

July 8 – Pigeon Hill, Great Lakes, Draught Horse

July 15 – Griffin Claw, Two Brothers

July 22 – Transient Artisan, Sun Kings, Drafting Table

July 29 – Dragon Mead, Revolution, Brown Iron

Aug 5 – Upper Hand, Rhinegeist, Wolverine

Aug 12 – B. Nektar, Upland, HopCat

Aug 19 – Blakes Hard cider, Austin Brothers

Aug 26 – Black Rocks, Dark Lord Day, 3 Floyds.

“Pure Brews America” host Shannon Long revealed some of her favorite moments filming this season. Jumping off a cliff into Lake Superior while filming at Blackrocks Brewery is a shock to the system. “I couldn’t breathe for a while,” she said and added how climbing back up afterward was fairly daunting.

With Indianapolis’ less strict open container laws — riding down the streets of Indy on a tricycle with a beer is also one of her favorite moments while shooting at Sun King Brewery.

At Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati, Long was amazed at the scale of the facility. “It was like a beer cathedral,” she said asking what better place is there to drink beer than a beer cathedral.

Why should people tune in?

“It’s all about beer. If you love beer you’ll love “Pure Brews America,” said Long adding how viewers get to go behind the scenes and get to know the owners as they taste test hard to get beers.

What’s Shannon Long’s favorite beer for a hot day at the pool?

El Chavo is a mango habanero cider by Blake’s Hard Cider Company’s out of Armada, Mich. “It’s refreshing and perfect for the summer.”

Catch up on seasons 1 and 2 before season 3 drops. Watch all past episodes at purebrewsamerica.com.