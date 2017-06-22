Severe Storms Across Metro Detroit Leave Thousands Without Power

DETROIT (WWJ) – A wave of thunderstorms rolling through the metro Detroit area has left thousands of DTE Energy customers without power due to high winds and rain blowing across Southeast Michigan.

DTE Energy spokeswoman Anne O’Dell says there are 28,000 customers without power and 70 downed wires.

Outages are concentrated in Wayne and Monroe Counties. Although no restoration estimates are being provided, DTE says crews will work 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore service.

Customers are being reminded to stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and to consider them live.

The city of Ann Arbor reports a sanitary sewer overflow near the 2800 block of South State Street as a result of the weather. Public Works crews determined that a blockage in a pipe was the cause of the overflow which led to a temporary discharge of an unknown amount of raw sewage into Malletts Creek, which outlets to South Pond, and ultimately the Huron River.

