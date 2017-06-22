CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Three East Side Homes Mysteriously Catch Fire: Arsonist To Blame?

June 22, 2017 8:53 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Investigators in Detroit might be tracking an arsonist after three homes on an east side street caught fire within two hours.

Smoke started rising from homes on Belvidere Street, near McClellan and East Warren avenues, early Thursday morning. The first two fires were reported around 3:30 a.m., with the third called in just before 5:30 a.m.

One of the homes was occupied by a woman named Linda. She was sleeping when the fire took off.

“Somebody knocked and told me the house was on fire. I rolled over because I didn’t believe it,” Linda told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “I mean, they told me the house was down the street on fire, another house was on fire.”

Two of the three homes are complete losses. Authorities say the good news is that no one was injured in any of the fires.

In Linda’s mind, these fires are far too suspicious to have happened naturally.

“Somebody is setting them,” she said.

A cause of the fires has yet to be determined. Arson investigators are on the scene.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

