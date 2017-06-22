Watch Doug Karsch Fall Off His Bike

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

There is an ongoing bit on the Karsch and Anderson show where we make fun of Doug Karsch wearing a bike helmet and basically allege that he wears it every day.

We now have video evidence for the reason he must wear the helmet more often than most folks probably need to.

While up north, Karsch was riding his bike after it had just rained.

Right as he was about to make a turn onto a trail, he noticed that it said “slippery when wet” on the trail.

That’s when it happened! Karsch slipped, fell and went flying off his bike.

Luckily for Doug he was OK, and luckily for us he captured it on video!