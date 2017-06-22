Watch Doug Karsch Fall Off His Bike

June 22, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Doug Karsch, Karsch and Anderson

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

There is an ongoing bit on the Karsch and Anderson show where we make fun of Doug Karsch wearing a bike helmet and basically allege that he wears it every day.

We now have video evidence for the reason he must wear the helmet more often than most folks probably need to.

While up north, Karsch was riding his bike after it had just rained.

Right as he was about to make a turn onto a trail, he noticed that it said “slippery when wet” on the trail.

That’s when it happened! Karsch slipped, fell and went flying off his bike.

Luckily for Doug he was OK, and luckily for us he captured it on video!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch