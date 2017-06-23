$40,000 Worth Of Embezzled Cigarettes Have Been Found

MONROE (WWJ) – Dozens of boxes of cigarettes worth about $40,000 have been recovered from a Monroe County home.
Members of a police vice unit were assisting the state Corrections department Thursday when they found 547 cartons of cigarettes while checking on a parolee in Monroe.
Most of the cartons still were in shipping boxes that had been delivered to a local gas station.
According to The Monroe News, a search warrant was executed at the residence of the suspect. Along with the cigarettes a small quantity of cocaine and items used to package narcotics for sales were found at the residence.
Police say a daughter of someone living at the house works at the gas station. The station owner is cooperating with police, and charges are expected to be made soon.