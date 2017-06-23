Taking The Plunge! Couple Gets Married Atop Cedar Point Water Slide

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WWJ) – What’s wet, wild and kinda weird, yet remarkably romantic? A wedding atop a water slide at Cedar Point.
Summer kicked off with a ceremony of aquatic proportions in Sandusky, Ohio, as a Springfield, Illinois couple professed their love, exchanged vows and took the plunge on Point Plummet — Cedar Point Shores’ new six-story aqua-drop body slide.
Rachel Zaborowski, a membership specialist for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, and Steve Gifford, a sergeant in the Illinois National Guard, won the park’s “Take the Plunge” contest after submitting photos of themselves and reasons why they should be married at the park.
“Cedar Point is a special place for us, and has been the location of many memorable visits,” said Zaborowski. “Our first time in the park together was at HalloWeekends 2015, and it really made us realize how much we enjoyed each other.”
Following the ceremony, the sopping-wet newlywed couple enjoyed a free day at the park — including Fast Lane Plus pass and other goodies — as well as a free night’s stay at the beachfront Hotel Breakers and dinner at at the park’s Bay Harbor casual fine dining restaurant. Their family and friends got free tickets, too.
Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores are now open daily for the summer. For a limited time, though July 4, guests who buy a 2017 Cedar Point season pass get a free ticket to the water park. Get more information at cedarpoint.com.