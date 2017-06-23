CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Mt. Clemens Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Boy

June 23, 2017 5:26 PM

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Murder and weapons charges have been filed against a Mt. Clemens man arrested after a 3-year-old-boy picked up a gun and shot himself.

lamonte odell johnson Mt. Clemens Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of 3 Year Old Boy

Lamonte Odell Johnson (Photo: Clinton Township Police)

Investigators say 29-year old Lamonte Odell Johnson dropped the loaded weapon outside the Newport Arms Apartments,  on Lotus Street, east of Gratiot, where the victim and some other children were playing on Tuesday.

A short time later, 3-year-old Cameron Dillard picked it up. Police said the gun discharged in the child’s hands and he was shot in the chest.

Cameron was pronounced dead at a local hospital and Johnson was taken into custody a few hours later in Detroit.

He was arraigned via video at the 41B District Court, Clinton Township Friday on the following charges: Homicide-Murder-Second Degree, Weapons-Felony Firearms, Weapons-Firearm-Possession by a Felon, and Weapons-Carrying Concealed.

“Cameron Dillard was taken from us at such a tender age,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric J. Smith, in a statement. “Though we share in the heartbreak, nothing we do can bring this child back to us. But we can undertake to hold accountable those responsible for this grievous loss of life. Perhaps this will bring some measure of justice for those who loved Cameron so dearly, and prevent incidents like this from taking place in the future.”

Johnson faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

