Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is jailed on felony charges after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his car.
According to prosecutors, 67-year-old Michael Daniel Williams was driving westbound on E.Warren at Cadillac Blvd. on June 20 at 5:20 a.m. when he struck the victim, identified as 33-year-old Jason Javon Gant, who was crossing E. Warren on foot.
Gant was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he later died. Williams was arrested at the scene.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Williams with Driving While License Suspended Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death. A $10,000, 10 percent bond was set at an arraignment Thursday.
A probable cause conference in the case was scheduled for June 29 and a preliminary exam for July 5. both before 36th District Court Judge Lydia Nance-Adams.