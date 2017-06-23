DETROIT (WWJ) – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Todd Ison, 52, of Detroit in connection with a non-fatal shooting incident that took place earlier this week.
The defendant has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
On June 21, Ison allegedly fired several shots through a bedroom door at his house, located in the 7200 block of Navy Street, while a 35-year-old man and woman were in the room. The shots struck the 35-year-old man in his right arm, right leg and face area. The woman called authorities as Ison fled from the location on foot.
Police and medics were dispatched to the location, and the male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Through an investigation Ison was arrested the next day.
Ison was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. today before 36th District Court Magistrate Dawn White. The defendant received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
The probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 at 8:30 a.m. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for July 6 at 9:00 a.m. Both hearings are before 36th District Court Judge Deborah Lewis Langston.