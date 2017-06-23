167 Customers ‘Pay It Forward’ At McDonald’s Drive-Thru

June 23, 2017 11:30 AM

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) – A customer’s act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald’s sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.

Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald’s in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. He says an older woman waiting in the restaurant’s drive-thru Sunday decided to pay for the big order of a man with four children in a van behind her.

Hostetler says she asked him to tell the man “Happy Father’s Day,” then drove away.

The kind gesture prompted the man to pay for two cars behind him, and that generosity eventually spread to 167 cars by closing time.

Abby Smith was in one of those cars. She tells WDRB-TV it’s wonderful knowing that there’s still “a lot of great people out there.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch