Miles Bridges Responds To Twitter Troll On NBA Draft Night

EAST LANSING, MICH. – Michigan State basketball phenom Miles Bridges shocked the basketball world when he decided to return to East Lansing for his sophomore season. Had he left he surely would have heard his name early on in last nights’ NBA Draft.

The decision to return for his sophomore season must still bug those sporting maize and blue, including one Twitter troll. One Michigan fan tweeted how Bridges must have felt last night as he watched others realize their dream of playing in the NBA.

Miles Bridges watching the NBA draft like pic.twitter.com/flijbror3r — Shawn L. Martin (@ShawnLMartin) June 23, 2017

The tweet from Shawn was certainly humorous but Bridges wasn’t having it with his own little response.

The response from Bridges wasn’t anything crazy but nothing beats a little back-and-forth banter between rivals. Especially in the middle of the off season.

Bridges, who averaged 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds during his freshman season, is already being considered one of the top players in next year’s NBA Draft. Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports has Bridges going fifth overall to the Boston Celtics should he leave Michigan State after his sophomore season.