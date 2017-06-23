Officials: Woman Follows Man Straight To Police Station Firing Gun Along The Way

June 23, 2017 8:14 AM

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A Roseville woman is in custody after shooting at a man in the middle of the night.

The incident started around 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Hoffmeyer and Frazho. A 31-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, whom police say had no prior connection with each other, were talking inside one of their vehicles.

At some point, the two got into an argument and the man left the area in his silver Dodge Durango. Shortly after, he called 911 saying the woman had followed him in her white Chevy Malibu and was shooting at him.

The man drove to the police department, with the woman following him the entire way.

She was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

The weapon was recovered.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

