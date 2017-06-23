Need A Paperclip? Prada Will Sell You One For $185

CBS Local — Paperclips are a handy, useful product to have at work and home. There’s also a clear market for the item, so Prada decided to get in on the action by taking up residence in a lane none have traveled thus far by selling a paperclip for $185.
The above number is correct, $185. You’d be forgiven for possibly reading it as “$1.85” and still assuming that’s too much, but Prada is seriously selling one for almost $185.
Twitter, thankfully, is here for us.
Never change, Twitter.
Comments are closed.