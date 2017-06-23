Sale Of Detroit-Owned Properties For Bridge To Bring In $48M

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Friday an agreement with the state to sell 36 parcels of land, underground assets and about 5 miles (8 kilometers) of streets for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Detroit plans to use the money for neighborhood redevelopment, job training and health monitoring for Detroit residents. Duggan said $33 million will be used to create the neighborhood improvement special fund.

“It’s a neighborhood improvement fund for Detroit,” Duggan said. “What I am proposing is that people in Delray who want to move because the quality of their neighborhood is changing, they should get the first opportunity and we would renovate vacant land bank houses all across the city.”

City council still needs to approve the deal. If approved, families would be given the opportunity to receive a $60,000 package to help renovate the house they choose.

Debra Williams grew up in the Delray neighborhood but had to move recently move out of the area.

“I was born and raised here, my parents are still here,” Williams said. “My father just closed his store after 56 years, two years ago. They’re still here.”

The neighborhood improvement fund would assist more than 450 Detroit families who live near the bridge project. Through the program they will get the option to stay in their current homes or swap a home for one elsewhere in the city.

Construction on the bridge is set to begin in 2018 and the Canadian-financed bridge is scheduled to open in 2020.

