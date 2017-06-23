Semi Crashes Into Van At Intersection With No Working Traffic Lights

June 23, 2017 6:58 AM

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Authorities say a power outage is to blame for a serious crash involving a semi truck and a passenger van near Detroit Metro Airport.

The accident happened Friday morning at the intersection of Ecorse and Merriman roads in Romulus.

“The intersection was without power and what we’re determining is the semi tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound Ecorse and struck a van that was traveling southbound (Merriman),” Romulus Police Capt. Corey Sather told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

The van was taking three passengers to the airport; all were injured and taken to the hospital.

Passerby Matt Schmidt saw the crash and provided aid until first responders arrived.

“(A man in the back seat) was, like, unconscious. I mean, I had to tell the truck driver to come help me pull this guy out because the car was on fire,” he said. “It was the worst thing ever. I’ve never seen something like that in between my eyes.”

 

Conditions of those injured are unknown.

Police say the intersection to be closed for hours as they investigate the scene.

