Police Conduct Training Exercise At Vacant Summit Place Mall

June 23, 2017 2:55 PM

WATERFORD (WWJ) – Don’t be alarmed if you spot quite a bit of police activity outside the shuttered Summit Place Mall in Waterford Friday.

It’s just a training exercise.

Police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that the county is conducting training at the vacant old shopping center along Telegraph Road at Elizabeth Lake Road.

Concerned WWJ listeners reported seeing a number of police cars on site and helicopters flying above. One tipster counted ten military-style Hummers. “They have their M16s out,” she said.

Summit Place Mall has been vacant, drawing scrappers, thieves and vagrants, since 2009.

