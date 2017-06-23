Testimony Nears End In Crucial Hearing For Sports Doctor

MASON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A judge will hear more testimony before deciding whether to send a Michigan sports doctor to trial on sexual assault charges.

The third day of a crucial hearing for Larry Nassar is scheduled Friday at a court near Lansing, Michigan. He’s charged with using his hands to molest seven young gymnasts who saw him for back, foot and hip injuries.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. has so far heard from six of the alleged victims.

Nassar is facing three more criminal cases, including one in federal court alleging he possessed child pornography. He’s pleaded not guilty. Separately, he’s being sued by dozens of women and girls who claim they were assaulted under the guise of treatment.

Many of the women have the same allegations: During the course of Nassar’s treatments, the doctor allegedly inserted “his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand” into the victim’s vagina, according to the complaint. When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

Nassar was a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. The university fired Nassar in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.