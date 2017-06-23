Huge Tree Uproots, Narrowly Missing House In Wayne [VIDEO]

WAYNE (WWJ) – It was a rough night for some in metro Detroit, as strong, gusty thunderstorms blew across the state.

One of the hardest-hit areas as far a damage was the city of Wayne, where WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports there are power lines and trees down basically all over the place.

One Wayne homeowner got lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you look at it) when a giant tree uprooted and fell — very narrowly missing her house.

Resident Sally Powell said she wasn’t home when it happened, but when she saw it: “Oh my God! I was just happy nobody was hurt…because right down the other street there’s a house burnt down. You know, it’s all bad.”

Neighbor Melanie Racinonm, whose block was particularly hard-hit, said she was surprised that so much destruction came in such a short period of time.

“The worst of it lasted only a couple of minutes, but by that point the tree was down across the street and most of the damage had been done. There was a fire that started around the corner…transformers, lines down, that sort of thing,” she said.

Langton reported power was out to nearly every home in Wayne and there were downed tree limbs and debris blocking the roadway in places.

Thursday night’s storms initially knocked out power to more than 69,000 homes and businesses in Southeast Michigan. As of Friday morning, 40,000 DTE customers were still waiting to be restored.

The tree at the Powells’ house did fall on some power lines, but by late Friday morning a crew was already on the scene working to remove it and access the damage.

DTE Energy said crews will be working around the clock.