US-Canada Bridge Will Close To Vehicles During Annual Walk

June 23, 2017 6:07 AM

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – Officials say the bridge linking Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with Canada will be closed for an hour Saturday morning for the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.

The bridge crosses the St. Marys River between Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and the identically named city in Ontario.

The event begins at Lake Superior State University’s Norris Center.

Bicyclists take off at 8:30 a.m. Pedestrians start an hour later. The bridge will be off-limits to vehicles from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The nearly 3-mile trek offers views of both cities, the river and its shipping locks.

Buses will return walkers to the U.S. side at a cost of $4 per person or $13 per family.

Participants will need a passport, enhanced driver’s license or other approved identification.

 

Online: http://ssmcoc.com/events/2017/06/24/1425

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

