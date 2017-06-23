Wayne State To Raise Tuition By 3.75 Percent

Those who attend Wayne State University will have to take a little bit more out of their wallets when they sign up for courses in the fall.

The Board of Governors voted on Friday to approve a 3.75-percent tuition increase, which amounts to about 500-dollars more per year for full-time students. It will increase the tuition to $16 or less per credit hour for undergraduate students.

A tuition increase for graduate students was also approved on Friday. That’ll go up 4 percent.

“In recent years we have worked hard to identify new efficiencies and ways to streamline our operations to try and avoid or minimize tuition increases,” President M. Roy Wilson said in a statement.

“We have cut millions of dollars from operations over the past decade, and are currently in the process of changing our budgeting process and financial systems to build in even greater discipline and accountability.”

As part of the budget, the Board also approved a 25-percent discount for semester parking passes.

Based on the Wayne State University tuition calculator, the average cost for a full-time (30 credit hours in a year) in-state student will be $12,507.11.

Wayne State University isn’t the only one who will be raising its tuition. University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Central Michigan University and Oakland University have also approved tuition increases for the upcoming school year.