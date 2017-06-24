3,000 Still Without Power After Thursday Night Thunderstorms

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of people across metro Detroit woke up Friday morning without power following windy thunderstorms overnight.

The storms that roared through Metro Detroit on Thursday night left thousands of customers without power. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, about 3,000 outages remain. The crews have been working 16-hour shifts and have already restored 80,000 customers so far. Most of the outages are in southern Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties.

Paul Whitman, with DTE Energy, said the storm caused trees and power lines to fall down.

“We had some pretty good wind gusts, 40 mile per hour to 50 mile per hour winds, that came through the I-275 corridor up through Romulus, Wayne and Livonia, which where the primary areas that we saw most of the damage.”

DTE Energy says crews will be working 16 hours a day to restore all power, but they don’t have a time frame for completion. Restoration efforts could be hampered by scattered showers and storms expected all day Friday.

Storm tips:

•Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

•Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes.

•Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more often than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days.

•Turn off or unplug all appliances to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave on one light switch to indicate when power is restored.

•If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

•During low-voltage conditions – when lights are dim and television pictures are smaller – shut off motor-driven appliances such as refrigerators to prevent overheating and possible damage. Sensitive electronic devices also should be unplugged.

•Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically operated appliance. The water or moisture may serve as a conductor of electricity. This can cause serious or even fatal injury.

•Assemble an emergency kit. It should include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and candles, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, bottled water and non-perishable food.

•Customers who depend on electrically powered medical equipment should ask their physician about an emergency battery back-up system. If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should develop an emergency plan that allows for alternative accommodations with family or friends.

•Keep a corded or cell phone on hand because a cordless telephone needs electricity to operate. Also, customers should learn how to manually open automated garage doors.

•Customers who depend on a well for drinking water need to plan ahead on how they will obtain water. Store containers of water for cooking and washing.

To report and outage or downed power line, call 800-477-4747.

Don't get caught in the storm: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s.