Boater Goes Missing During Rescue Attempt On Way Home From Jobbie Nooner

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for a boater who disappeared while trying to save a man who went overboard on their way home from Jobbie Nooner.

The Macomb County Marine Division responded to a distress call around 8 p.m. Friday from a boat just east of Lake St. Clair Metro Park. The caller stated that a 45-year-old Redford Township man had disappeared after jumping in the water to help another passenger who went overboard, and had not been seen for 10 minutes.

According to police, the group of seven was returning from Jobbie Nooner on Gull Island — rumored to be the largest boat party in the Midwest — in a 26 foot Crownline cabin cruiser when one of the passengers fell into the water; that man was not wearing a life jacket.

The Redford Township man went into the water to help the first passenger. Although he was wearing a life jacket, it was not secured and somehow came off in the water. A third passenger jumped into the water in attempt to help the first two. The others onboard were able to help the first and third man back onto the boat, but they apparently lost sight of the Redford Township man.

After several minutes, the caller used his marine radio to request help.

Customs Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard are also involved in the search.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol played a factor in the incident.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.