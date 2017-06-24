Boater Goes Missing During Rescue Attempt On Way Home From Jobbie Nooner

June 24, 2017 7:55 AM

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for a boater who disappeared while trying to save a man who went overboard on their way home from Jobbie Nooner.

The Macomb County Marine Division responded to a distress call around 8 p.m. Friday from a boat just east of Lake St. Clair Metro Park. The caller stated that a 45-year-old Redford Township man had disappeared after jumping in the water to help another passenger who went overboard, and had not been seen for 10 minutes.

Boater Goes Missing During Rescue Attempt On Way Home From Jobbie Nooner

Jobbie Nooner 2017 (Aerial photo: Lance Howard)

According to police, the group of seven was returning from Jobbie Nooner on Gull Island — rumored to be the largest boat party in the Midwest — in a 26 foot Crownline cabin cruiser when one of the passengers fell into the water; that man was not wearing a life jacket.

The Redford Township man went into the water to help the first passenger. Although he was wearing a life jacket, it was not secured and somehow came off in the water. A third passenger jumped into the water in attempt to help the first two. The others onboard were able to help the first and third man back onto the boat, but they apparently lost sight of the Redford Township man.

After several minutes, the caller used his marine radio to request help.

Customs Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard are also involved in the search.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol played a factor in the incident.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch