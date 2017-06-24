Coast Guard Rescues 17 People At Lake St. Clair On Friday

DETROIT (WWJ) – The U-S Coast Guard made a pair of water rescues on Lake St. Clair Friday night. While searching for a missing man, a crew aboard a Coast Guard boat saw two people fall into the water when their boat capsized.
The crew diverted to the pair — rescuing them and towing their boat to shore. Neither were injured.
In a separate incident, the Coast Guard got a distress call from a vessel four and a half miles offshore from the Grosse Point Yacht Club. The operator said the boat carrying 15 people was taking on water.
A Coast Guard boat and helicopter were able to rescue everyone and tow the boat to safety. The owner of the boat said he may have struck an object earlier in the day resulting in a small hole allowing water to enter the vessel.
Everyone aboard was wearing a life-jacket and there were no injuries.