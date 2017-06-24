Coast Guard, Rescue, Boating

Coast Guard Rescues 17 People At Lake St. Clair On Friday

June 24, 2017 6:59 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – The U-S Coast Guard made a pair of water rescues on Lake St. Clair Friday night. While searching for a missing man, a crew aboard a Coast Guard boat saw two people fall into the water when their boat capsized.

The crew diverted to the pair — rescuing them and towing their boat to shore. Neither were injured.

In a separate incident, the Coast Guard got a distress call from a vessel four and a half miles offshore from the Grosse Point Yacht Club. The operator said the boat carrying 15 people was taking on water.

A Coast Guard boat and helicopter were able to rescue everyone and tow the boat to safety. The owner of the boat said he may have struck an object earlier in the day resulting in a small hole allowing water to enter the vessel.

Everyone aboard was wearing a life-jacket and there were no injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch