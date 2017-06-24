Detroit 67: Perspectives Exhibit Opens At Detroit Historical Museum

DETROIT (WWJ) – A brand new exhibit opened on Saturday at the Detroit Historical Museum — the Detroit 67: Perspectives.

It’s a fascinating study of what happened 50 years ago in Detroit. The exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to to better understand the events of July 1967. The anger, the fires, the killings and the curfews.

“We want you to understand what happened before, during and since 1967,” said Bob Bury, executive director of the Detroit Historical Society. “We also want to give you an opportunity to do something, to activate because the secret to moving forward is engaging, taking the time to reflect and understand what happened, but then take action.”

As Bury said, the exhibit will feature a look at Detroit prior to the events of 1967, events during that summer and afterward. The exhibit starts off with a 50 year look of Detroit before the unrest summer of 1967. From there visitors will get an in depth look at unrest between July 23 and Aug. 1 of 1967. Finally, it wraps up with the past 50 years up to the present day, detailing “the progress we have made as well the setbacks we have encountered.”

According to the Detroit Historical Museum’s website, there will be special events surrounding the exhibits opening ranging from June 24-30. The opening weekend includes a special community appreciation program and activities, and from June 26-30 the museum will offer programs such as curator chats, facilitated discussions and programs led by our community partners.

Bury is thrilled with the exhibit and believes there is so much it can offer to those who are looking to make a change in their neighborhoods.

“If you want to learn about something going on in the neighborhood or something going on in your community that can help move Detroit forward collectively in a positive way you’ll be able to do that in (this) exhibition.”